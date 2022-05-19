Azerbaijan develops draft law aimed at abolishing road tax for cargo transiting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has prepared a draft law aimed at abolishing the road tax for cargo transiting, Chairman of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said at a conference on 'Prospects for the development of international road transport in Azerbaijan' on May 19, Trend reports.

According to him, cargo carriers pay road taxes in accordance with the country's Tax Code, which has no relation to road charges.

"In order to abolish this standard, Azerbaijan has developed the corresponding bill. Road tax payment while entering Azerbaijan applies to both local and foreign carriers," Rzayev stated.

The chairman added that some other issues are also included in the bill.

"Following the bill, some types of taxes are scheduled to be reduced, while some of them will probably be canceled," he noted.