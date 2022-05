BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Russian Severo-Zapad Airlines will start operating flights to Azerbaijan’s Baku from Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow region of Russia), on June 6, Trend reports with reference to airport.

Flights will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Departure from Zhukovsky International Airport - at 16:00 (GMT+3), return flight - at 21:35 (GMT+4)," airport said.