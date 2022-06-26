TITR member countries' ministries working to synchronize flow of cargo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Heads of sectoral ministries of the countries participating in Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) are working to synchronize the flow of cargo, Secretary General of TITR Gaidar Abdikerimov told Trend.

According to him, relevant departments of TITR member countries have already held meetings from April through May 2022.

"In addition, work is underway to expand the capacity, against the background of the growth of transit cargo from China to Europe along TITR. Here we are talking about both investments and technological improvement of transport infrastructure," Abdikerimov said.

"We have identified barriers on TITR. Work is underway to eliminate them. Additionally, we are researching areas in which it is necessary to increase investments, also where it is possible to increase the flow of cargo," secretary general added.

TITR runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Turkey and European countries.