Qazaq Air Kazakh airline to launch flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Kazakh airline Qazaq Air plans to launch regular flights to Baku, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“Kazakh committee continues to work on restoring and expanding the route network of international air transportation In connection with the lifting of restrictive measures in the world," the committee said.

According to the committee, Qazaq Air plans to start operating regular flights on the new Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe route starting from July 7.

Flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays on Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, the committee added.