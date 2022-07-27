Russian IrAero airline to launch flights from Kazan to Azerbaijan’s Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Russia’s IrAero airline plans to start flights from country’s Kazan to Azerbaijan’s Baku city from August 1, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the press service of IrAero.

"Departure from the capital of Azerbaijan is scheduled for 12:20 (GMT+4), arrival in Kazan at 14:00 (GMT+3). Travel time will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. The return flight is at 15:00 (GMT+3), arrival in Baku is at 18:40 (GMT+4). Flights will be carried out on Superjet-100 aircraft on Mondays," press service said.