Pilot project on container cargo transportation by rail discussed in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. A meeting of railway operators of the International multimodal route of the Asia-Pacific countries - China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkiye - Europe was held in Baku, Trend reports via ADY Container under Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Iqbal Huseynov talked about joint cooperation between railway administrators of participating countries in the direction of increasing attractiveness of the route.

"It is necessary to combine the efforts to attract cargo to the route, accelerate the operational solution of emerging problems," he said.

During the meeting the pilot project on container shipping from the Chinese country Kashgar to Europe by railway operators, representing the six countries, was discussed.

A trial version of the digital platform, which will ensure an increase in the efficiency of cargo transportation along the corridor, optimization of operations is ready. The implementation of the platform developed by UNISER cargo handling company, specializing in this area, in test mode begins," Huseynov explained.

Furthermore, within the framework of the meeting a discussion about the web page on which the information about the route will be posted, took place.

The participants of the meeting stressed the necessity of creating a consortium with the participation of the parties to improve the efficiency of the route, and decided to continue discussions in this direction.

The International multimodal route of the Asia-Pacific countries - China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey - Europe was established in 2019 with the participation of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and state railway structures of the respective countries.