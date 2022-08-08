Belarus launches cargo transportation by express trains to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Belarusian Railways together with Russian Railways within the framework of development of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has started to transport goods by express trains from Belarus to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Belarusian media.

Within the framework of the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) Belarusian Railway, Russian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways launched a new project - the running of a fast train on the Belarus- Russia-Azerbaijan route. This project makes it possible to deliver goods produced in Belarus to Azerbaijan in seven days and at competitive rates.

The first three trains loaded timber products from Orsha-Zapadnaya station (Belarus) to the Absheron station (Azerbaijan).

"Today the service for the transportation of goods by rail is the most popular and competitive. It opens up new opportunities for economic entities of the Republic of Belarus to sell products for export," said the report.