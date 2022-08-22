Iran is in final stage of production of passenger plane – Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics is already in the final stage of production of the passenger plane, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President's Office's official website.

He made the remark at an event held in Tehran on the occasion of Iran's Defense Industry Day on August 22, 2022.

"I asked the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran to continue its work at the maximum level until the plane is produced," Raisi noted.

According to Raisi, innovations in the production of various air vehicles bring success to the country. Some 3 important features of the air vehicles produced in Iran's defense industry are noteworthy - efficiency, attention and smartness.

