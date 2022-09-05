Azerbaijani feeder vessel transports cargo from Central Asia to Europe for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijani ‘Rasul Rza’ feeder vessel for the first time transported cargo from Central Asia to Romania, ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to the LLC, it implemented the project jointly with Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC.

“Thus, 24 TEU containers with mineral fertilizers from Uzbekistan were transported by rail to the port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), and then by ‘Mahmud Rahimov’ ship to the port of Baku,” ADY Container said. “From Baku, the containers were transported by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi, and then transferred to the 'Rasul Rza' feeder vessel and delivered to the Romanian port of Constanta."

The LLC noted that in the current geopolitical situation, the role of Azerbaijan is growing in the transportation of goods not only between China and Europe, but also between the countries of Central Asia and Europe.

"Azerbaijan will become one of the main participants in ensuring the sustainability of cargo transportation along the Central Asia-Europe route," added the LLC.

‘Rasul Rza’ feeder vessel previously transported goods from China to Europe.