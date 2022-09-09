Iran calls to create North-South Corridor Secretariat - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Iran calls to create North-South Corridor Secretariat, the country’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi said during an event dedicated to the prospects for the development of the North-South Transport Corridor on September 9, Trend reports.

“Our countries [Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia] will be able to reach an agreement on the development of transport potential, which will be beneficial to all the three parties. The agreements reached to date can be called special, we have a lot of work ahead of us. Iran is ready to take immediate measures to achieve the development of the North-South corridor,” Ghasemi noted.

“Our countries play a key role in the region. They are working to diversify transport corridors. We are working to remove barriers and also use electronic systems, which facilitate the activities. It’s necessary to simplify the issuance of visas that are not related to the process of transit of goods. Undoubtedly, we see the need to create a secretariat for the North-South corridor and connect the railways of all three countries," he added.