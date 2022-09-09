Great potential exists for increasing transportation of goods by sea - Azerbaijani deputy prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. There is great potential for increase of transportation of goods by sea, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during an event, dedicated to the prospect of the development of North–South International Transit Corridor, Trend reports.

In order to implement of these opportunities it's necessary to develop economic relations between border countries in the regions of the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean, the Black and the Baltic Seas, he said.

"Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran can conduct necessary research on this issue, implement relevant infrastructure projects, unify freight tariff and ensure the efficient use of vehicles. Also, within the framework of this work, it's possible to consider the expansion of checkpoints and the use of electronic document management," he said.

Mustafayev informed that Azerbaijan continues to implement a number of projects in order to develop the transport corridors, infrastructure and logistics in general.

"Azerbaijan, expanding its transport infrastructure, seeks to meet the demand not only of local cargo carriers, but also international partners, who transport goods though the territory of the country," Mustafayev pointed out.

Azerbaijan is carrying out large scale work as part of the expanding its railway network, including Baku - Beyuk Kesik railway, passing through the East-West corridor railway, the Yalama-Baku-Astara route and the Baku-Goradiz-Aghbend-Nakhchivan route.

"As part of this projects, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway infrastructure, including electric network, locomotive management, service centers are being created, cars and locomotives are being purchased. I would like to note that we have created such transport route as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, which is rapidly developing, and the demand for transportation along it is growing annually," he stated.