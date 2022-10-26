Azerbaijan to participate in meeting of transport minister of OTS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The meeting of transport ministers of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held on October 27 -28 in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

During the meeting of ministers, which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani side will be presented by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov.

The participating countries of the organization will discuss issues related to the further development of international cargo transportation processes, increasing the transit potential of the region, as well as the development of alternative transport routes.

In addition, within the framework of the event, a meeting of the railway administrations of the member states of the OTS and the fifth meeting of the heads of ports of the member states will be held.

At the end of the meeting, they are expected to agree on documents on international multimodal transportation and a program of interdependence in the transport sector between the OTS member states.