Central Asian countries welcome EU's intention to promote sustainable transport logistics development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Leaders of Central Asian countries welcomed the intention of the EU to promote the development of sustainable transport logistics and digital connectivity following green development standards in the joint press statement with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports on October 27 via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement, the expected results of the EU study on sustainable connectivity in Central Asia and the close cooperation between the parties to harmonize the transport routes of Central Asia and the EU, including with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), are important.

In this context, the leaders of Central Asian countries also welcomed the holding of the EU-Central Asia Sustainable Connectivity Ministerial Conference in November 2022.