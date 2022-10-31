Implementing major logistics projects made Azerbaijan international transport hub – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Implementing major logistics projects made Azerbaijan an international transport hub, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at the high-level conference on "Digital transformation of information exchange in supply chains using UN standards" for countries of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), the ministry told Trend.

According to Nabiyev, SPECA makes a positive contribution to regional and global economic integration of the organization's member states, attracting financial resources to support national priorities, and fostering the implementation of UNECE and UNESCAP standards.

"The construction of various highways and railroads, launch of new international airports, building of the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the establishment of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) have turned Azerbaijan into the international transport and logistics center. Today, the country continues to invest in transport infrastructure, especially in Karabakh's highways and railroads, as well as recovers the historical links of the region through connecting the northern transport networks with the southern and eastern ones," he noted.

The conference took place with the joint organizational support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

The event was attended by representatives of the SPECA and UN agencies, other international institutions, as well as the private sector.

The conference aims to apply international standards in the digital transport development among the SPECA countries and promote the exchange of their experience.

Furthermore, top-level officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova, heads and representatives of other international institutions delivered speeches at the event. The participants underscored the conference's significance and discussed joint projects that will be implemented in the future.