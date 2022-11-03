Azerbaijan studying European experience of transition to "green" transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan is studying the European experience of the transition to "green" transport, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The representatives from the Azerbaijani ministry and specialists from a number of European countries exchanged experience in the field of road transport infrastructure capabilities and management, the application of laws and standards, as well as green transport policies.

"Specialists from Latvia, Poland, and Italy discussed these issues with the representatives of Azerbaijani ministries and other state institutions," the ministry said.