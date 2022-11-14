Speeding up expansion of Baku port's transshipment capacity of particular necessity – Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Speeding up the expansion of a Baku port's transshipment capacity is of particular necessity, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli said, Trend reports.

Hasanli made the statement during the press conference on November 14.

According to him, it's scheduled to start the second phase of the port construction in 2023.

"The second phase provides for increasing cargo traffic volume to 25 million tons per year and 500,000 TEU containers. The port is currently building a mineral fertilizer terminal with an annual transshipment capacity of up to three million tons. In addition, designing a bulk cargo transshipment terminal is also underway," Hasanli noted.