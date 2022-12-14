Azerbaijan opens up new opportunities for cargo transit between Europe and Asia - USAID

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The geographical location of Azerbaijan, its logistic infrastructure, ports, and air transportation create new transit opportunities for cargo transshipment between Europe and Asia, Trend reports citing the representative office of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan.

This topic was discussed during the conference "Middle Corridor: Connecting Economies through Ports and Air Freight Connectivity" at the Baltimore World Trade Center.

It was noted during the conference that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) plays an important role in cargo transshipment from Central Asia to both the South Caucasus and East Europe.

In addition, the role of Azerbaijan in TITR, the country's achievements in the field of logistics, perspectives, and future development, as well as opportunities for logistical cooperation between Azerbaijan and the USA, and the opportunities and gaps in the logistic field after the pandemic, were discussed at the conference.

The conference was organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) and USAID in partnership with the Global Chamber and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.

Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at USAID Alexander Sokolowski, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev, Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Permanent Secretariat Staff Asset Assavbayev, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim also took part in the conference.