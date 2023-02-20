Azerbaijan plans to start construction of railway stations on Horadiz-Aghband route

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 20. It is planned to start the construction of railway stations on Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband road in the coming months, said the Head of the Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Tural Abbasli during a media tour dedicated to the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway, Trend reports.

According to him, layouts and documentation for the design work for the construction of nine stations have been prepared and submitted for examination.

"It's expected that in the coming months, we will begin construction of Horadiz, Marjanli, and Mahmudlu stations. And as the second and third stages are completed, Soltanli, Gumlag, Khakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband stations will also be built," he added.

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway with a length of 110.4 kilometers was launched in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband) are planned to be built on this railway.

Besides, 469 engineering structures will be erected on this road, including 41 bridges, 22 road crossings, three tunnels and other structures. The construction will be completed in three phases.