Cargo transit through Azerbaijan increases by more than half, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The transit of cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan in January 2023 increased by 57 percent compared to January 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The volume of transported cargo in the reporting month amounted to 843,000 tons, Nabiyev said.

"In January 2023, the volume of transit cargo through Azerbaijan amounted to 843,000 tons. Compared to the same period of last year, an increase of 306,000 tons, or 57 percent, was recorded. During the reporting period, 535,000 tons were transported by rail, while 308,000 tons were transported by road," said the minister.

Cargo transportation by all types of transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 218.7 million tons in 2022, which is 12.8 percent higher than in 2021.