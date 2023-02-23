Worst low-cost airline in Europe named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Hungarian Wizz Air low-cost carrier has been named the worst airline in Europe, Trend reports citing Lenta.ru.

According to the Daily Mail, this became known from the results of a survey by the UK Which? consumer protection organization.

Travelers gave the airline the lowest assessment on the scale from one to five for boarding procedures as well as cabin ambience and seating comfort, noting that Wizz Air has the least legroom of the carriers surveyed.

In addition, the low-cost airline didn’t receive more than two stars in any of the remaining categories, including value for money, customer service, cabin cleanliness and in-flight catering. In total, the carrier scored only 48 points out of 100 possible.

The Irish Ryanair airline also received low scores (52 points): passengers negatively assessed the quality of food and drinks, and were also dissatisfied with the comfort of the seats and the environment on board. However, they praised the competitive airfare. Meanwhile, Eurowings got 53 points, slightly rising in position, while British Airways and Lufthansa got 57 points each.

The best airline in the ranking was Jet2, which scored 80 points. Turkish Airlines ranked second with a small margin (78 points), while Swiss and Finnair shared the third place (75 points each).

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. It has the largest fleet of any Hungarian airline, although it is not a flag carrier, and serves 44 countries.

Its Jersey-based parent company, Wizz Air Holdings plc, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. As of 2020, the airline has its largest bases at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and London Luton Airport and flies to 164 airports