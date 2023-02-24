Azerbaijan to increase number of logistics centers, customs warehouses on TITR and INSTC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The number of logistics centers and customs warehouses will be increased on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the Intenrational North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Ismayil Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives".

"In this direction, the State Customs Committee is working together with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. We’ll provide the necessary support to increase the number of these centers and warehouses," he noted.

