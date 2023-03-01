Azerbaijan reveals voyage data of largest ferry boat in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The “Azerbaijan” ferry boat has made 322 voyages since its launch on March 1, 2021, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) told Trend.

According to ASCO, the vessel transported 1,073 railway cars, 2,596 sedan cars, 10,178 trucks and 11,159 passengers since the launch.

The vessel was included in the list of the 50 best ships in the world according to the "Significant Ship 2021" rating of the British Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

On March 1, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremonies at Baku Shipyard to sail away the “Academician Zarifa Aliyeva” and to launch the “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax type ferry boats.

“Azerbaijan” has a length of 154.5 meters, a width of 17.7 meters and a height of 7.5 meters. It surpasses other ferries in the Caspian Sea in its carrying capacity, and can carry up to 100 passengers, 56 tanks or 50 heavy haul trucks.