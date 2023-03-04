Azerbaijan shares price of tickets for Baku-Gabala-Baku railway trips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. One-way fare for railway trip on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route (standard ticket) starts from 14 manat ($8.2), the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the press service, the price of business class ticket - 31 manat ($18.2), and a first class ticket - 93 manat ($54.7).

Previously, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC announced launch of high-speed trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route from March 18, 2023.

The double-decker high-speed passenger train manufactured by the Swiss Stadler Rail Group will run on the mentioned route with a length of 309 kilometers. The train totally consists of 364 seats, including standard (294 seats), business (61 seats) and first class (nine seats).