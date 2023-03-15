Middle Corridor plays important role in transporting cargo from Asia to Europe - WCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] plays an important role in transporting cargo from Asia to Europe and vice versa within the East-West corridor, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, the Middle Corridor is a sustainable route for the transportation of cargo in the East-West direction.

"The middle corridor contributes to the continuity of the supply chain and, from an international point of view, its role is growing. In addition, for the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia, this corridor plays an important role in terms of economic growth. It also helps to attract investment in the countries of these regions. Investors are currently looking for similar regions," he said.

Earlier, it was also noted that almost all EU countries are interested in development and digitalization of the Middle Corridor. The achievement of digitalization by other countries in the region will further simplify cargo transportation, as well as reduce the time of freight transportation.