TRACECA countries to discuss prospects for applying electronic permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. TRACECA member countries will discuss prospects for the use of electronic permits, the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA told Trend.

Thirteen TRACECA member states approved the regulations and work plan of the meeting of the working group on digitalization.

Moreover, the countries agreed to study in detail the approaches and recommendations of an independent consultant on the formation of a digital corridor and organize a special meeting to discuss the prospects for the usage of electronic permits between countries.

Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Assavbayev said that given the existence of issues that require solutions at the international level, both from a technical and legal point of view, it is necessary to prepare a draft international agreement that will regulate these issues.

"Within the agreement, it is required to determine the composition of data and methods of their transmission, to make an agreed decision on data storage, the use of electronic digital signature and authentication," Assavbayev added.

Moreover, the attention of the participants of the working group was focused on the experience of Türkiye in the field of digitalization of the licensing system and the application of electronic permits at the international level.

The main goal of the working group is to develop measures necessary for the synchronous launch of the digital corridor along the TRACECA routes and coordination of cooperation between the parties with international organizations and digitalization partners.