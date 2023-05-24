Turkmenistan Airlines bridges UK and Vietnam with new cargo service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Turkmenistan Airlines begins to operate flights on the first cargo route opened between the UK and Vietnam in transit through Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the international trade and logistics TT Meridian company, the new route is operated by Turkmenistan Airlines and is currently the only cargo route between the UK and Vietnam.

Furthermore, Airbus A330 aircraft with a capacity of 30 tons will be used for cargo transportation.

Weekly TT Meridian cargo flights operated by the Turkmen air carrier will depart from London Stansted Airport (UK) every Wednesday evening, then depart from Ashgabat International Airport (Turkmenistan) on Thursday morning and arrive at Hanoi Noi Bai International Airport (Vietnam) on Thursday afternoon.

The return flight departs Hanoi on Thursday evening and arrives at Stansted Airport on Wednesday morning of the following week.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan Airlines fleet has been replenished this year with two Airbus A330-200 cargo aircraft optimized for the transportation of cargo of various configurations over long distances.