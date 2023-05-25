Turkmenistan begins process of accession to TRACECA

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 25. Turkmenistan intends to join TRACECA as a full member of the organization by the end of the year, Batyr Annayev, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet Ministers of Turkmenistan told Trend.

"We have recently launched the process of joining the organization. We attach great importance to this step and to cooperation with TRACECA in general, and this is one of the priorities," Annayev said.

According to the deputy director, joining TRACECA will allow the country to strengthen ties with other member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan.

Earlier, all TRACECA member countries confirmed their consent to the admission of Turkmenistan to their membership. According to the estimates of the organization, the transit potential through the Caspian countries is more than 700,000 containers per year.

The TRACECA secretariat highlighted that they welcome Turkmenistan's entry into the organization.

"Turkmenistan's accession to the Basic Multilateral Agreement (MLA) on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia will allow even more effectively realizing the great economic potential, give impetus to the development of the transport sector of the whole country, and also ensure the consistent and active revival of the Great Silk Road," the organization noted.