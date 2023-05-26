Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan are key points on Middle Corridor

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 26. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are key points on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) through which transit from China to Europe will pass, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Annaev told Trend.

"Our countries are in close contact and actively cooperate in the field of growth in transit cargo transportation," Annaev said.

According to him, Baku and Ashgabat held talks on further expansion of cooperation in the transport sector.

"Turkmenistan is making efforts to implement transit along several routes. These are the Middle Corridor, the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and individual international projects," the official explained. "Recently, for example, there were negotiations between our representatives and delegations from other Central Asian countries along the CASCA + route."

"Our goal is to agree as soon as possible on the unification of transportation tariffs and the establishment of railway infrastructure and container traffic to increase freight traffic," Annayev added.

Besides, according to him, the development of transit traffic will create more opportunities for both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

"We have many points of contact on these issues. I cannot but mention the Turkmenbashi-Baku ferry line: this route is ready to contribute to international transit," the official stressed.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route starts from Southeast Asia and China, runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to European countries