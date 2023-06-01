Turkmenistan, Latvia to discuss dev't of TRACECA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Latvia to discuss the development of the TRACECA international transport corridor, Trend reports.

This was reported to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev at a government meeting held on May 26, 2023.

According to him, preparations are currently underway for the next meeting of the Turkmen-Latvian working group on cooperation in the transport sector, which will be held on June 12 through 16 this year in Latvia.

He noted that during the meeting it is planned to consider a wide range of issues related to the prospects for the development of a sustainable transport system between Europe and Central Asia.

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov stated that the development of mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign countries is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

Stressing that Turkmenistan takes an active part in the effective use of the existing transport corridors, the President addressed the head of the agency with instructions on solving the tasks in this area.