Azerbaijan is important link in East-West, North-South and Middle Corridor transport routes - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan is an important link in the East-West, North-South, and Middle Corridor transport routes, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

"We are carrying out practical work to ensure that these corridors reach full capacity together with our partners. We have invested heavily in the development of transport infrastructure. Over the past 20 years, roads and railways have been built and overhauled in Azerbaijan," he said.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan is investing in the creation of an extensive network of roads and railways in liberated Karabakh today, connecting the northern transport networks with the southern and eastern networks.

"The construction of the ninth international airport in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district is proceeding at a high pace, which will be put into operation in 2025. Work continues to increase the capacity of the Baku port from 15 to 25 million tons per year,” Ali Asadov added.

"All these measures will significantly increase the transit potential of Azerbaijan in order to master the growing volumes of traffic and ensure the smooth operation of international transport corridors," he said.