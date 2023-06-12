Azerbaijan to stop selling paper tickets on Absheron Circular line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will halt selling paper tickets for trips on the Absheron Circular line from July 1, Trend reports via the press service of the railway company.

The sale of paper tickets for trains running on the Absheron Circular line will be discontinued in order to expand digital payments, eliminate queues at kiosks and ticket offices, as well as from an environmental point of view, from July 1.

Moreover, business class cars will also be used as economy class cars to optimize passenger traffic from July 1.

A ticket can be bought for the corresponding route by means of NFC-enabled bank cards or by means of Azerbaijan Railways travel cards. Azerbaijan Railways cards can be purchased at the ticket offices of all stations operating on the Absheron Circular line.

The cost of the card is 2 manat ($1.18).