Russian IrAero airline launches new flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Russian "IrAero" airline will open new flights on the Saratov-Baku route from July 4, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights will be operated on Superjet-100 aircraft once a week (on Tuesdays).

The plane will depart from Baku at 16:55 (GMT+4), and arrive in Saratov at 19:05 (GMT+4). The return flight is at 20:20 (GMT+4), landing at 22:55 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan is one of the most-visited destinations in the CIS for Russian tourists. In 2021, Azerbaijan was one of the top 5 countries visited by tourists from Russia. Russians can fly directly from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don and Mineralnye Vody to Baku and from Moscow and St. Petersburg to other regions.

Recently, Russian Utair airline increased the frequency of flights to Baku from the cities of Surgut and Tyumen on June 13, 2023.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 28, 2023, when entering Azerbaijan, foreign citizens and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless persons, do not need to provide a COVID-19 passport.