Importance of Zangazur corridor increase in context of international cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The importance of the Zangazur corridor in the context of international cargo transportation has increased, Personnel Management Officer of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Jeyhun Nagiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the graduation ceremony of the Alstom Training Center (training center for specialists in the railway industry).

According to him, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transportation of cargo not only from East to West but also in the North-South direction.

"We see a significant potential for further development of the railway sector of our country and in this regard, it is important to train relevant personnel. The cooperation of the Azerbaijan Technical University with the French Alstom company will make a great contribution to the future development of railways and railway projects in Azerbaijan," Nagiyev said.