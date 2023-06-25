French companies ready to contribute to further development of Azerbaijan's transport sector - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. France and French companies are ready to contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan's transport sector, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the graduation ceremony of the Alstom Training Center (training center for specialists in the railway industry).

According to her, the Alstom training center on the basis of the Azerbaijan Technical University introduces innovations in the process of training railway workers and the latest technologies.

"We all know perfectly well that Azerbaijan is a transport and logistics hub today. The country has grandiose railway and other corridors and routes of international importance. France, along with French companies, in particular Alstom, is ready to contribute to the further development of the transport sector," she said.

The ambassador noted that France also finances several railway projects, both in Baku and Ganja.