Direct flight between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to be launched, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Launch of a direct charter flight between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is expected from July 22, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Osmonaliyev told Trend.

According to Osmonaliyev, the flight will be operated between the capitals of the two countries - Baku and Bishkek.

"In connection with the launch of the flight with the organizational assistance of our embassy, ​​the relevant agreement on joint activities was signed by the head of the Fly Khiva Group airline Dilshod Khodjaev and the founder of the Trade House of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan Zafar Mammadov," the ambassador said.

He noted that the flight has already been announced, and the first passengers will be transported on this route on July 22.

According to the schedule, the flights will be operated once a week, on Saturdays. Departure from Baku is at 22:00 (GMT +4), and arrival in Bishkek is at 02:35 (GMT +6). The flight time will be 2 hours 35 minutes. In the opposite direction, the aircraft will depart at 03:35 (GMT +6) with arrival in Baku at 04:45 (GMT +4). The flight will last for three hours 10 minutes.