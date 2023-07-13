Russia's airline launches flights from Yekaterinburg to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Russia's Red Wings will launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku from July 28, Trend reports.

According to the airline's schedule, flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

Departure time on Mondays from Yekaterinburg is 12:55 (GMT+5) with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 15:10 (GMT+4). From Baku, the plane will depart at 16:00 with arrival at Yekaterinburg airport at 20:15.

On Fridays the plane will depart from Yekaterinburg at 16:30 with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 18:45, and in the opposite direction, the plane will depart at 19:35 with arrival at Yekaterinburg airport at 23:40.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan became the most visited country among Russian tourists in June 2023.

The interest of tourists from Russia to travel to Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 times in June 2023, compared to June 2022.

According to the State Agency for Tourism, a total of 231,026 tourists from Russia visited Azerbaijan from January through May 2023. This indicator has increased by 100 percent compared to the same period in 2022.