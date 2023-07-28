Azerbaijan Airlines, Buta Airways to merge into single brand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways will merge into a single brand - AZAL in October 2023, Trend reports.

The merger, which combines the finest attributes of both airlines, would broaden passengers' travel options at lower prices and improve customer service.

Following the merger, all Buta Airways flights will be provided under the combined AZAL brand, with the same low fares but a higher quality of service. Throughout the year, various discount programs will be run.

The new 'Buta Budget' cost will be introduced on all AZAL flights, with the goal of making air travel more affordable to all travelers.

Furthermore, all fares will include carry-on luggage, and the baggage allowance for all flights except the 'Buta Budget' tariff will be raised. Passengers on AZAL will also be given an improved menu.

Regardless of the chosen destination, flight tickets can be booked and paid through the unified website www.azal.az and the AZAL mobile app.

More detailed information about the merger of the two airlines and the new transportation conditions will also be published on the AZAL website and on social media channels.