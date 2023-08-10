Azerbaijan Railways to buy environment-friendly trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will purchase eco-friendly trains as part of the renewal of rolling stock for the next 10 years, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, this initiative was formed within the framework of the socio-economic priorities of the country for the next decade.

"Thus, the railway structure transferred 110 refrigerated wagons to a local enterprise for processing in June-July 2023. We have also started dismantling another 24 refrigerated wagons, which are currently in the refrigerated depot. By the end of the year, the process of recycling other unusable wagons from the Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev station will be carried out in stages," the company said.

When disposing of refrigerated wagons, spare parts are dismantled for reuse on other wagons. Azerbaijan Railways has disposed of 15,852 wagons from 2015 to the present.