Endorsement of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route roadmap for development looming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev presented to Minister of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev the draft roadmap for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), which is planned to be signed by its participants, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, the document was developed as part of the instructions of the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following the June meeting.

It takes into account the recommendations on integrated transport development reflected in the analytical report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on transport connectivity in Europe and Central Asia.

Marat Karabayev noted the successes and achievements of both countries in the development of the Middle Corridor. He pointed out that the expansion of transit potential is a priority task in strengthening friendly relations between the Caspian states.

The delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Minister Karabayev, visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port and port stations, the Baku Shipyard, the Absheron Logistics Center, the port of Hovsan, the Bash-Alat station, as well as the capital railway station, where the minister got acquainted with the passenger cars of the Swiss Stadler company.