AZAL flights on Baku-Tbilisi route delayed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Tbilisi since yesterday, flights J2-9237 of Azerbaijan Airlines and J2-9225 of Buta Airways, a member of AZAL, on Baku-Tbilisi route were delayed, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

After weather conditions in the city improved, passengers of both flights flew to Tbilisi.

According to the airline's rules, passengers of the delayed flights were provided with necessary amenities, including drinks and meals.

Earlier, on August 25, Georgian airline company Georgian Wings announced that it will launch flights on the Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route on September 6.

According to the company, the flights will be operated three times a week: every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Tickets have not yet gone on sale.