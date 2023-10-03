Azerbaijan ends overhaul on Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway part (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Repair and restoration work has been completed on the deformed 5-kilometer section of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, Trend reports.

According to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the reconstructed section of the road has already been put into operation.

The ceremony of the commissioning of the reconstructed section of the road was attended by Deputy Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Avaz Gojaev, and other officials of the agency.

Repair and restoration work was carried out on three sections of the highway at 52–119.5 kilometers. The reconstruction covered 52–53.5, 100.25–102.75, and 107–108.25 kilometers.

The M-1 highway is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor and plays an important role in freight and passenger transportation.