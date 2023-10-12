Azerbaijan to host "International transport and logistics corridor: development impulses from Zangilan" conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An international scientific-practical conference titled "International transport and logistics corridor: impulses of development from Zangilan" will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan said the conference will be held under the joint organization of the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education (ETN).

The conference will discuss the impact of international transport corridors on economic development on the Eurasian continent, the opening of the Zangezur corridor and its integration into existing transport systems, the development and digitalization of these systems, and the introduction of innovative customs mechanisms in countries along the corridor.

The conference will be attended by employees of domestic and foreign government agencies, international organizations, think tanks, scientists, managers of international transport companies.

The conference will be held on November 16 at the Zangilan Congress Center (Zangilan) and on November 17 at the Baku Marriott Boulevard Hotel (Baku).

The presentation and discussions will be available for public viewing online. The working languages of the conference are Azerbaijani, English and Russian.