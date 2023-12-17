Iran seeks to expand railway co-op with western neighbors, Deputy Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran is working to improve its railway cooperation with its western neighbors, said Shahiar Afandizadeh, the deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Afandizadeh said that Iran aims to create and use transit opportunities from its territory to other countries and benefit from their transit facilities.

He also said that Azerbaijan can join its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by a railway line through Iran. He mentioned a project to build a railway line from Aghband town to Jolfa. Azerbaijan can transport cargo through Iran.

The deputy minister said that Iran has a project to link the railway line with Iraq from three directions. He said that the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line is more important among them.

He also said that there are several road and railway projects between Iran and Türkiye on agenda.

Currently, Iran has 2,793 km of controlled-access highways, 45,170 km of highways, and freeways, and 14,984 km of railway lines. There are 978 locomotives, 29,305 freight wagons, and 2,153 passenger wagons operating on Iran’s railways.

