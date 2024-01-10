Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC introduces structural reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. ASCO Logistics LLC and ASCO Security LLC, part of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), have announced the termination of their activities and joining ASCO Transportation LLC, Trend reports, referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The State Tax Service said that the legal rights and obligations of these companies were transferred to ASCO Transportation LLC. In turn, ASCO Transportation LLC announced its reorganization.

Additionally, the Caspian Sea Transport Project and Scientific Research Institute changed its name and legal form to ASCO Engineering LLC.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC was established through the merging and reorganization of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet to increase local and international transportation in the field of maritime shipping, as well as to strengthen the competitiveness and transit potential of Azerbaijan.

ASCO includes a transport fleet, as well as specialized fleet and ship repair plants.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel