Plane flying on Baku-Tbilisi route returns to its departure airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The captain of the aircraft operating Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8223 on the Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL).

The reason was unfavorable weather accompanied by heavy fog in vicinity of airport in Tbilisi.

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:28 (GMT +4).

The passengers will renew their flight to Tbilisi, once weather conditions allow.

