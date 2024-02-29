Baku Int'l Seaport announces tenders for tugboat repair and sewage system overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (BISTP) is selecting a contractor for an overhaul of the Silkway vessel, Trend reports.

According to the BISTP, the selection is conducted by open tender method, which can be attended by individuals and legal entities.

Tender offers are accepted until 17:00 (GMT+4) on April 3, 2024.

To note, the tugboat vessel SilkWay was accepted on the balance sheet of BISTP in 2018.

It was constructed by the Türkiye's company Loyd Shipyard and is equipped with advanced navigation systems.

The capacity of the SilkWay is 82 tons. The maximum speed is 10 knots.

BISTP has also announced a tender to select a company to analyze the quality indicators of wastewater.

Tender offers will be accepted until 17:00 (GMT+4) on March 18, 2024.

The cargo handling potential of Baku Port, which opened on May 14, 2018, within the first phase is 15 million tons, including 100,000 containers per year.

The berths serve dry cargo carriers, ferries, Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax vessels, and the flotilla of the port itself.

The port's capacity will be increased by another 10 million tons in the coming years.

