Afghanistan eyes transit opportunities via Turkmenistan's major seaport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. Afghanistan has expressed interest in using the transit capabilities of Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan Haji Nooruddin Azizi, who is part of the delegation that met with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, held within the framework of the exhibition of Afghan products held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, issues related to fuel and energy structures, trade, economy and other important sectors of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Haji Nooruddin Azizi noted that Turkmenistan has accumulated a wealth of experience in organizing international events, and the Afghan side shows great interest in studying this experience and implementing joint projects.

Noting the importance of large-scale projects in the trade, economic, fuel, energy and transport spheres, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line and railway lines occupy a special place.

Meanwhile, the Turkmen - Afghan Business Forum and an exhibition of products from Afghan manufacturers are taking place in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan notes that this exhibition will be of great importance for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, increasing trade turnover and developing business cooperation with Afghan companies.

