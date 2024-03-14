Turkmenistan and AD Ports Group discuss implementation of new investment projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 14. Representatives of the transport departments of Turkmenistan and Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group discussed the implementation of new investment projects, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed by representatives of AD Ports Group with Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Annaev and Director General of Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM) JSC Merdan Byashimov, who arrived in the UAE on a working visit.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of strengthening the transport and logistics sector and the development of port infrastructure.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the UAE's best practices in port management and digitalization, as well as cooperation in the field of maritime transport.

In particular, they exchanged views on attracting and developing the transport potential of Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Ports Company, is the exclusive developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi city.

At the same time, the company owns and operates ten ports and terminals in the UAE, each of which is strategically located, taking into account sea, air, road and rail connections.