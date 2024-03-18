Turkmenistan, Russia forge ahead on North-South corridor cargo expansion (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Turkmenistan and Russia are actively seeking to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Turkmenistan Ivan Volinkyn told Trend.

According to him, today there is an intensification of cooperation between the transport departments of Turkmenistan and Russia, where special attention is paid to their joint efforts to increase the volume of traffic in the eastern direction of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"Currently, Russian Railways JSC is negotiating with Turkmen partners to increase the volume of transit by rail through the introduction of end-to-end cargo flow technology, setting up electronic data exchange on routes, creating competitive tariff conditions and attracting additional cargo volumes through multilateral logistics companies," Volinkyn said.

He noted that the development of multimodal opportunities with the inclusion of the transport corridor, the Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the highway along the Caspian Sea, the construction of which is being considered with the participation of the Russian 'Vozrozhdenie' company, is promising.

The Ambassador emphasizes that it is safe to say that the potential of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan is multifaceted.

"Through joint efforts, advanced technologies are being introduced in geological exploration, land cadastre management, construction of industrial and infrastructure facilities. Joint work is actively underway in the field of seed production, irrigation, health, education, sports and tourism. Such a high intensity of business ties confirms the status of strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, secured by relevant bilateral agreements," Volinkyn added.

Meanwhile, the foundation of the International North-South Transport Corridor was laid on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000.

In total, 13 countries (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Russia, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Ukraine) have ratified the agreement.