Turkmenistan Airlines to frequent flights to Russian Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan Airlines will increase the number of flights between Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and Russian Moscow in the spring-summer schedule of 2024, Trend reports.

According to the airline, from March 31 through October 26, 2024, the number of daily flights between Turkmen and Russian capitals would increase from five to six.



Turkmenistan Airlines flights will depart Ashgabat for Moscow on Mondays at 15:20 (GMT+5), Tuesdays at 3:05 (GMT+5), Wednesdays at 23:05 (GMT+5), Thursdays at 19:40 (GMT+5), Fridays at 3:05 (GMT+5), and Saturdays at 0:05 (GMT+5).



Return flights from Moscow to Ashgabat are scheduled on the same days: Monday at 13:10 (GMT+3), Tuesday at 5:25 (GMT+3), Wednesday at 1:25 (GMT+3), Thursday at 17:40 (GMT+3), Friday at 5:25 (GMT+3), and Saturday at 2:25 (GMT+3).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to operate flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

